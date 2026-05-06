MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Shares of MYR Group (MYRG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 62.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $474.54 in the previous session. MYR has gained 114.4% since the start of the year compared to the 9.7% gain for the Zacks Utilities sector and the -57.7% return for the Zacks Electric Construction industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, MYR reported EPS of $2.99 versus consensus estimate of $2.09.

For the current fiscal year, MYR is expected to post earnings of $9.23 per share on $4.02 in revenues. This represents a 22.58% change in EPS on a 9.8% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.71 per share on $4.27 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.16% and 6.28%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

MYR may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

MYR has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 50.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 42.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 39.3X versus its peer group's average of 39.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, MYR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if MYR fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though MYR shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.