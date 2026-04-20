MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of MYR Group (MYRG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 26.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $331.28 in the previous session. MYR has gained 50.7% since the start of the year compared to the 10.5% move for the Zacks Utilities sector and the -69.2% return for the Zacks Electric Construction industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 25, 2026, MYR reported EPS of $2.33 versus consensus estimate of $1.73.

For the current fiscal year, MYR is expected to post earnings of $9.23 per share on $4.02 in revenues. This represents a 22.58% change in EPS on a 9.8% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.71 per share on $4.27 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.16% and 6.28%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though MYR has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for MYR? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

MYR has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 35.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 31X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 27.6X versus its peer group's average of 27.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, MYR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if MYR passes the test. Thus, it seems as though MYR shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

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MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.