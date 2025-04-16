MYR Group Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on April 30 with Live Conference Call on May 1

MYR Group Inc. will release its Q1 2025 results on April 30, with a conference call on May 1.

Quiver AI Summary

MYR Group Inc. announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, with advance registration required for telephone participation. MYR Group is a holding company that operates through two main segments: Transmission & Distribution and Commercial & Industrial, providing specialized electrical contracting services across the U.S. and Canada. Their services range from the installation and maintenance of electrical infrastructure for utilities and commercial projects to clean energy initiatives. For more information, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

MYR Group is set to release its first quarter 2025 results, indicating an upcoming update on financial performance, which is important for investors and stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and webcast on May 1, 2025, provides transparency and direct communication with investors, fostering a better understanding of the company’s performance.

The company's engagement in clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure positions it favorably in the growing sustainable energy market.

MYR Group's diverse range of expertise across various sectors enhances its competitiveness and ability to attract a wide customer base, ranging from utilities to commercial facilities.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of Q1 2025 results release may imply challenges or delays in financial performance if the timing is seen as a strategic response to poor prior results.

Potential reliance on conference calls and webcasts could indicate a shift away from in-person engagement, which may impact investor relations and transparency.

The extensive range of services and customers mentioned may suggest overextension, raising concerns about operational focus and efficiency.

FAQ

When will MYR Group announce its first quarter 2025 results?

MYR Group will release its first quarter 2025 results on April 30, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the MYR Group conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

How can I participate in the MYR Group conference call?

To participate, register in advance at the provided link to receive dial-in information.

Where can I access the audio-only webcast of the conference call?

The audio-only webcast will be available on the Investors page of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for seven days after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MYRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Kansas City Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYRG forecast page.

Full Release



THORNTON, Colo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MYR Group Inc. (“MYR Group”) (NASDAQ: MYRG)



, a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, MYR Group has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.





To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7b1171e4dcfc407786c9220182cc1d99



. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.





Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the





Investors page





of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.







About MYR Group Inc.







MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.







Contact







Jennifer Harper, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer, MYR Group Inc., (847) 979-5835,



investorinfo@myrgroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.