MYR Group Grows with Strategic Projects in North America

MYR Group Inc., a leader in electrical infrastructure services since 1891, continues its growth trajectory through strategic projects in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on transmission, distribution, and commercial sectors. With a strong balance sheet and a dedicated workforce of over 9,000 employees, MYR is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in clean energy, data centers, and infrastructure, driven by favorable market dynamics and federal funding initiatives. Its forward-looking strategies and long-standing customer alliances underscore its robust market position.

