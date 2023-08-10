MYR Group (FRA:MYP) Price Target Increased by 8.74% to 153.68

The average one-year price target for MYR Group (FRA:MYP) has been revised to 153.68 / share. This is an increase of 8.74% from the prior estimate of 141.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 148.97 to a high of 161.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.13% from the latest reported closing price of 129.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYP is 0.21%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 16,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,208K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 817K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 37.76% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 672K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 42.43% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 556K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 510K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 29.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

