MYR Group (FRA:MYP) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 163.02

The average one-year price target for MYR Group (FRA:MYP) has been revised to 163.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 154.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 158.02 to a high of 171.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from the latest reported closing price of 122.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 7.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYP is 0.22%, an increase of 10.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 17,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,172K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 689K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 672K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 1.48% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 556K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 2.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.