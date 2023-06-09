MYR Group (FRA:MYP) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 141.33

The average one-year price target for MYR Group (FRA:MYP) has been revised to 141.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 134.22 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 138.98 to a high of 146.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of 128.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYP is 0.20%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 17,115K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,208K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 817K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 674K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 25.32% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 665K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 525K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 635K shares, representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYP by 31.23% over the last quarter.

