MYR GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $MYRG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MYR GROUP ($MYRG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $904,313,895 and earnings of $0.71 per share.

MYR GROUP Insider Trading Activity

MYR GROUP insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 1,005 shares for an estimated $100,198

KELLY MICHELLE HUNTINGTON (Senior VP and CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $44,320

MYR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of MYR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MYR GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $1,390,104 of award payments to $MYRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

