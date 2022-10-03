Markets
MYOV

Myovant Sciences Spikes After Rejecting $2.5 Bln Offer From Sumitovant

(RTTNews) - Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) shares are surging on Monday morning trade after rejecting a $2.5 billion non-binding proposal from Sumitovant Biopharma and Sumitoma Pharma.

The biopharmaceutical company said its special committee determined that it significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interests of the company.

Sumitovant currently holds approximately 52 percent of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Currently, shares are at $24.51, up 38.64 percent from the previous close of $17.96 on a volume of 2,623,786.

