Markets
MYOV

Myovant Sciences Says FDA Places Phase 3 SERENE Study On Partial Clinical Hold

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) said the Food and Drug Administration has placed a partial clinical hold on the Phase 3 SERENE study of its relugolix combination tablet proposed for the prevention of pregnancy pending amendment of the study protocol to add bone mineral density monitoring.

The FDA informed this on May 18, 2021 to the company by teleconference, Myovant said in an SEC filing dated May 19, 2021.

Myovant said it will work to implement the requested monitoring and submit the amended protocol to the FDA to resolve the issue.

On April 12, 2021, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer had announced that the first participant was dosed in the Phase 3 SERENE study. The two companies had announced a collaboration in December, 2020 to develop and commercialize relugolix.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYOV PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular