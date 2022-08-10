Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) delivers shareholders strong 32% CAGR over 3 years, surging 21% in the last week alone

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) share price is 132% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 99% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for Myovant Sciences shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Myovant Sciences wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Myovant Sciences has grown its revenue at 111% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 32% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Myovant Sciences is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MYOV Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Take a more thorough look at Myovant Sciences' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Myovant Sciences shareholders did even worse, losing 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Myovant Sciences (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

