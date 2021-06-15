Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: MYOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.93, changing hands as low as $20.77 per share. Myovant Sciences Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYOV's low point in its 52 week range is $13.42 per share, with $30.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.83.

