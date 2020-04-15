Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.3%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 55.3%.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Myovant Sciences. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Myovant Sciences currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another player in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which looks attractive at current levels is Aravive, Inc. ARAV, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

