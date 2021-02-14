Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

It's been a mediocre week for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$21.38 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues fell -36% short of what the analysts had expected, coming in at US$1.4m. Statutory losses were somewhat milder than expected, coming in with a loss of US$0.82 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:MYOV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Myovant Sciences are now predicting revenues of US$232.1m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a substantial 569% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$2.47. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$160.7m and losses of US$2.19 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts lifting next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share numbers to reflect the cost of achieving this growth.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$35.86, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Myovant Sciences analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$26.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Myovant Sciences. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$35.86, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Myovant Sciences analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Myovant Sciences (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

