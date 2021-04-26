Myovant Sciences Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MYOV

In trading on Monday, shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (Symbol: MYOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.11, changing hands as high as $20.94 per share. Myovant Sciences Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYOV's low point in its 52 week range is $11.04 per share, with $30.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

