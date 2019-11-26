Myovant (MYOV) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.7%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 213.8% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Myovant currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Alkermes plc ALKS, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



