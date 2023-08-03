Myomo (MYO) Price Target Decreased by 12.97% to 3.51

The average one-year price target for Myomo (AMEX:MYO) has been revised to 3.51 / share. This is an decrease of 12.97% from the prior estimate of 4.03 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.77 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 385.29% from the latest reported closing price of 0.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myomo. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYO is 0.02%, an increase of 524.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 294.31% to 2,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Worth Venture Partners holds 246K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 84K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 69K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 97.87% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 148.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 39.40% over the last quarter.

Myomo Background Information

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to suppor t the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient's own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual's ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally.

