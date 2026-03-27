Myomo (MYO) Price Target Decreased by 13.60% to 4.41

The average one-year price target for Myomo (NYSEAM:MYO) has been revised to $4.41 / share. This is a decrease of 13.60% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 547.05% from the latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myomo. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 30.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYO is 0.02%, an increase of 18.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 14,255K shares. The put/call ratio of MYO is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosalind Advisors holds 3,840K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 737K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 51.81% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 704K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 559K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 62.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 49.23% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 499K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares , representing a decrease of 106.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYO by 71.49% over the last quarter.

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