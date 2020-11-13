Myomo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MYO) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MYO) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The results were impressive, with revenues of US$1.9m exceeding analyst forecasts by 65%, and statutory losses of US$0.70 were likewise much smaller than the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. AMEX:MYO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Myomo's four analysts is for revenues of US$11.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 122% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 55% to US$2.43. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.3m and losses of US$2.51 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Myomo 11% to US$10.25on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Myomo at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$7.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Myomo's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 122% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 40%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Myomo to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Myomo. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Myomo going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Myomo (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.