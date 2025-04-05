$MYNZ Earnings Preview: Recent $MYNZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MYNZ ($MYNZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $306,000 and earnings of -$3.67 per share.
$MYNZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $MYNZ stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,762 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,251
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 748 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,231
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 588 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,540
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,572
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291
- FMR LLC removed 46 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198
- CITIGROUP INC removed 17 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73
