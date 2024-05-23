News & Insights

MyndTec Licenses Revolutionary Neuroregeneration Tech

May 23, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.

MyndTec Inc. has secured a licensing deal with the University of Toronto to harness neuroregenerative technology aimed at treating brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as central nervous system disorders like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The agreement entitles the University to royalties from net sales and reimbursement for patent-related expenses, while retaining the right to use the technology for academic purposes. The technology, which has shown promise in pre-clinical tests, utilizes bi-phasic electrical stimulation to encourage the migration of neural progenitor cells to damaged brain areas, potentially offering a new therapeutic avenue for neurodegenerative diseases.

