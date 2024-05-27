News & Insights

Stocks

MyndTec Inc. Finalizes Fifth Funding Tranche

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.

MyndTec Inc., a company specializing in neurological treatment, has successfully completed the fifth tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $677,129.25 across five tranches. This latest tranche involved the sale of 181,840 units at $0.75 each, with each unit consisting of a common share and a warrant. The funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, including working capital and sales initiatives.

