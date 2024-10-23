News & Insights

MyndTec Inc. Raises Funds in Private Placement

October 23, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.

MyndTec Inc., a company specializing in neurological treatment technologies, has successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $137,662.50. The proceeds will support general corporate purposes, including development and marketing efforts. The offering involves units comprised of common shares and purchase warrants, with strict securities regulations in place.

