MyndTec Inc. Raises Funds in Private Placement

MyndTec, Inc. (TSE:MYTC) has released an update.

MyndTec Inc., a company specializing in neurological treatment technologies, has successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $137,662.50. The proceeds will support general corporate purposes, including development and marketing efforts. The offering involves units comprised of common shares and purchase warrants, with strict securities regulations in place.

