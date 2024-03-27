Mynd Posts Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY23 - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Mynd.ai, Inc. (MYND) posted a fiscal 2023 net loss to ordinary shareholders from continuing operations of $37.0 million compared to profit of $35.2 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.09 compared to profit of $0.08.

Revenue was $413.6 million for the full year, compared to $584.6 million in the prior year with the decrease primarily driven by the normalization of the education market returning to pre-pandemic levels. During 2023, the company captured 17.4% of the K-12 IFPD volume market share globally.

