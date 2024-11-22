News & Insights

Stocks
MYNDF

MYND Life Sciences Strengthens Finances and Leadership

November 22, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

MYND Life Sciences (TSE:MYND) has released an update.

MYND Life Sciences has announced a strategic debt reduction by converting over $800,000 of debt into equity, aligning leadership interests with shareholders. Additionally, the company has strengthened its board by appointing Lana Hoogenboom, a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, to advance its commercialization strategies.

