MYND Life Sciences Strengthens Finances and Leadership

MYND Life Sciences (TSE:MYND) has released an update.
MYND Life Sciences has announced a strategic debt reduction by converting over $800,000 of debt into equity, aligning leadership interests with shareholders. Additionally, the company has strengthened its board by appointing Lana Hoogenboom, a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, to advance its commercialization strategies.
