MYND Life Sciences Restructures Debt with Share Issuance

November 12, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

MYND Life Sciences (TSE:MYND) has released an update.

MYND Life Sciences plans to issue 4 million shares to eliminate $3.5 million in debt, including restructuring an outstanding debenture, to enhance shareholder value and focus on developing their biomarker test for depression. This strategic financial move aims to strengthen MYND’s position and accelerate the development of a potentially groundbreaking diagnostic tool for major depressive disorder.

