MyMD Pharma: Phase 2 Trial Of MYMD-1 Progresses Into Next Dosing Cohort

(RTTNews) - MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD) announced a dosing update on phase 2 clinical trial of MYMD-1, an orally available next-generation TNF-alpha inhibitor, as a therapy for chronic inflammation associated with sarcopenia and frailty. The company stated that, to date, the trial has completed dosing for the second patient cohort. The Safety Review Committee has confirmed no safety or toxicity issues and has voted unanimously to escalate to the next higher dose and begin enrolling the next cohort.

The phase 2 multi-center double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized study is currently ongoing to investigate the efficacy, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MYMD-1 in the treatment of chronic inflammation associated with sarcopenia/frailty in participants aged 65 years or older.

Chris Chapman, President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD, said: "We continue to anticipate efficacy data later this year."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.