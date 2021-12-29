MyMD : Oravax Medical Signs Deal For Initial Pre-Purchase Of 10 Mln Doses Of Oral COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) said that its investment company Oravax Medical Inc., partially owned with its majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), has signed an agreement with Vietnam-based Tan Thanh Holdings Investment Joint Stock Company to pre-purchase Oravax's oral COVID-19 vaccine, currently in development.

The agreement is for an initial pre-order of 10 million doses of oral COVID-19 vaccines from Oravax and is comprised of milestone payments.

The parties have agreed to negotiate potential follow-on orders that could be significant.

The agreement grants Tan Thanh the right to sell Oravax's oral vaccine in development throughout the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

