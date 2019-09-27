US Markets

Mylan to pay $30 million to settle U.S. SEC charges over EpiPen

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Mylan NV will pay a $30 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it concealed a possible loss related to a federal probe on whether it overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of its EpiPen Auto-Injector.

Adds settlement, fine, Mylan statement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Mylan NV MYL.O will pay a $30 million civil fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it concealed a possible loss related to a federal probe on whether it overcharged Medicaid by hundreds of millions of dollars for sales of its EpiPen Auto-Injector.

The SEC accused Mylan of misleading investors by failing to disclose or set aside money for the two-year probe by the U.S. Department of Justice before it announced a $465 million settlement in 2016.

According to the SEC, Mylan's misclassification of EpiPen, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions, as a "generic" drug allowed the company to pay much lower rebates to the government than if it were classified as a "branded" drug.

Mylan did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. In a statement, the company called the settlement "the right course of action."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Fenton and Dan Grebler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular