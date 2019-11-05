US Markets

Mylan third-quarter profit rises 7% on new drug launches

Contributors
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Mylan NV reported a 7.4% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the generic drugmaker benefited from new product launches.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mylan NV MYL.O reported a 7.4% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the generic drugmaker benefited from new product launches.

The company, which in July said it would merge with Pfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent branded drugs unit, said net earnings rose to $189.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30 from $176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.86 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2290; Reuters Messaging: saumya.joseph.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular