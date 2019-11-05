Mylan third-quarter profit rises 7% on new drug launches

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Mylan NV MYL.O reported a 7.4% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the generic drugmaker benefited from new product launches.

The company, which in July said it would merge with Pfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent branded drugs unit, said net earnings rose to $189.8 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30 from $176.7 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.86 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

