Mylan Says India's Lockdown Won't Affect Drug Production

Mylan said drug factories are exempt from the stay-at-home order issued in India, and that Mylan’s facilities there continue to operate.

The company said drug factories are exempt from the stay-at-home order issued in India.

Shares of the generic drugmaker Mylan were down Wednesday, amid worry over how India’s abrupt decision to effectively ban its citizens from leaving their homes would affect drugmakers.

While China is reportedly the world’s largest producer of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used to make drugs, India is a major manufacturer of generic drugs themselves. But analysts suggest that the Indian order, meant to diminish the spread of Covid-19, may not be an issue for Mylan (ticker: MYL).

In a statement on Wednesday, Mylan said drug factories are exempt from the stay-at-home order issued Tuesday, and that Mylan’s facilities in India are continuing to operate.

In a note on Monday, Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat wrote that Mylan isn’t overwhelmingly reliant on Indian manufacturing. While the details of the company’s supply chain are proprietary, Raffat wrote that based on his own analysis, at least $11 billion of the company’s $18 billion in pro forma revenue comes from products made outside of India.

Shares of Mylan, which opened at $15 on Wednesday, fell as far as $13.53 by midmorning before rebounding. At 1 p.m., the stock was down 2.4% on the day, while the S&P 500 was up 3.7%.

In a Wednesday afternoon note, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen highlighted a number of other worries that could have dragged down Mylan’s stock in the morning, including an alert issued by the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday about issues with some of Mylan’s EpiPens.

Chen also noted that rising skepticism over the possible effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 therapy could have spooked Mylan investors, as the company said last week that it was increasing production of the drug. A small Chinese study of hydroxychloroquine in patients with mild Covid-19, which Raffat highlighted on Monday night, and which was the subject of media coverage on Tuesday, had disappointing results.

Indian authorities ordered Wednesday that hydroxychloroquine cannot be exported from the country. Mylan had said it would be producing the drug at its West Virginia factory.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.