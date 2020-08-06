Mylan posts quarterly profit compared to year-earlier loss

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mylan NV MYL.O reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped in part by strong sales of its newly launched products such as asthma drug Wixela.

The drugmaker reported net earnings of $39.4 million, or 8 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $168.5 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue of the company, whose merger with Pfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent branded drugs unit has been delayed by the pandemic, fell to $2.73 billion from $2.85 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

