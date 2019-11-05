Mylan Narrows 2019 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) said, for fiscal 2019, adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.40. Mylan now expects total revenues in the range of $11.50 billion to $12.00 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.29, on revenue of $11.61 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. In July, the company projected adjusted EPS in a range of $3.80 to $4.80; and total revenue of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

For 2019, Mylan continues to expect to generate $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion of adjusted free cash flow.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.17 compared to $1.25, last year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter.

Third-quarter total revenues were $2.96 billion, up 3 percent, up 6 percent on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. Analysts expected revenue of $3.01 billion, for the quarter.

