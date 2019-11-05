Markets
MYL

Mylan Narrows 2019 Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) said, for fiscal 2019, adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.40. Mylan now expects total revenues in the range of $11.50 billion to $12.00 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.29, on revenue of $11.61 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. In July, the company projected adjusted EPS in a range of $3.80 to $4.80; and total revenue of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion.

For 2019, Mylan continues to expect to generate $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion of adjusted free cash flow.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.17 compared to $1.25, last year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter.

Third-quarter total revenues were $2.96 billion, up 3 percent, up 6 percent on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. Analysts expected revenue of $3.01 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYL

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular