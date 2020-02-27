Markets
Mylan Issues 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) said, for fiscal 2020, the company expects total revenues in the range of $11.50 billion to $12.50 billion, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 4% from 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.9 billion, which is in line with 2019 at the midpoint. The guidance excludes any impact of the proposed combination with the Upjohn business.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per ordinary share was $1.40, up 8% from prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.06 billion compared to $1.01 billion, a year ago.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $3.19 billion, up 4%, or up 5% on a constant currency basis. Net sales were $3.16 billion, an increase of 4%.

