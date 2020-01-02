Mylan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MYL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.48, changing hands as high as $20.65 per share. Mylan NV shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.63 per share, with $32.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.65. The MYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

