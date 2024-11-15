MyHotelMatch Eyes Strategic Shift Towards Real Estate

MyHotelMatch (FR:MHM) has released an update.

MyHotelMatch, formerly Foncière Paris Nord, is undergoing significant strategic shifts with Jean-François Ott stepping in as General Manager and a potential sale of its luxury concierge subsidiary, MyConcierge, nearing completion. The company is also exploring a strategic alignment with Courbet Heritage, signaling a renewed focus on real estate investments. These moves highlight MyHotelMatch’s ambition to leverage high-potential real estate opportunities under the guidance of Ott’s experienced leadership.

