MyHotelMatch Calls Assembly Amid Financial Struggles

MyHotelMatch is confronting significant financial challenges, including substantial losses, equity deficits, and liquidity issues that have triggered an alert from its statutory auditors. The auditors have expressed concerns about the company’s ability to continue operations, prompting the Board of Directors to propose several measures, including a 3M€ capital increase and asset sales, to address the situation. A general assembly has been called for June 13, 2024, to discuss the proposed solutions and the company’s future.

