MYGN Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Down

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings exclude amortization expenses from acquired intangible assets, equity compensations and real estate optimization. The GAAP loss was 47 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 36 cents.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were 14 cents per share compared to the year-ago period’s loss of 27 cents. The reported metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents in EPS.

MYGN’s Revenues

Total revenues rose 7.1% year over year to $210.6 million, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%. Testing volumes increased 4% year over year.

For full-year 2024, revenues totaled $837.6 million, reflecting an 11% rise from the year-ago period. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate slightly by 0.1%.

MYGN’s Q4 Revenues by Segments

Hereditary Cancer testing revenues rose 6% year over year to $94.3 million.

Pharmacogenomics testing revenues totaled $40.6 million, up 14% year over year.

Tumor Profiling testing revenues fell 4% year over year to $30.8 million.

Prenatal testing revenues came in at $44.9 million, up 12% year over year.

MYGN’s Q4 Margin Performance

The gross margin expanded 299 basis points (bps) to 71.7%.

Research and development expenses rose 41.4% year over year to $29.7 million. SG&A expenses increased 7.3% to $72 million in the reported quarter.

The adjusted operating loss was $17.3 million compared with a loss of $31.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

MYGN’s Financial Position

Myriad Genetics exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $102.4 million compared with $132.1 million at the end of 2023.

Long-term debt amounted to $39.6 million compared with $38.5 million at the end of 2023.

The cumulative net cash inflow from operating activities at the end of the reported quarter was $6.6 million compared to an outflow of $54.7 million in the year-ago period.

MYGN Issues 2025 & Q1 Guidance

For 2025, Myriad Genetics forecasts revenues in the range of $840-$860 million, suggesting 9%-11% growth over the prior-year level, excluding the impact of the change in UNH PGx medical policy and divested businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $859.1 million.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be in the range of 7-11 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 9 cents.

For the first quarter, revenues are expected between $196 and $204 million compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.7 million.

Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be a loss of 4-8 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate currently expects the metric to break even.

Our Take on MYGN

Myriad Genetics exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with earnings in line with estimates, while revenues slightly beat the consensus mark. Revenues were driven by the continued demand for Pharmacogenomics and Prenatal testing. Impressively, the company recorded its second consecutive year of double-digit expansion, underscoring the success of its multi-year investment strategy.

Notable highlights in the quarter include a strategic partnership with jscreen to combine Myriad Genetics’ high-quality hereditary cancer and reproductive genetics products, MyRisk with RiskScore and Foresight Carrier Screen, with jscreen’s trusted education and genetic care navigation program. The expansion of the gross margin is also highly encouraging.

Meanwhile, the company announced a strategic collaboration with PATHOMIQ to add AI technology to its Oncology portfolio, including an exclusive license of their AI technology platform for prostate cancer. The partnership complements Myriad Genetics’ existing offerings of combined germline and comprehensive tumor profiling as recommended by NCCN guidelines for prostate cancer care.

MYGN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MYGN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

