MYGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.85, changing hands as high as $25.35 per share. Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYGN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.02 per share, with $36.9547 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.