Cryptocurrencies

MyEtherWallet Now Offers In-App Staking for Ethereum 2.0

Contributor
Colin Harper CoinDesk
Published

One of Ethereum’s most popular software wallets, MyEtherWallet is joining other crypto businesses by giving users access to Ethereum 2.0 staking.

Through a partnership with node-hosting service Staked, MyEtherWallet now offers its browser and mobile wallet users the option to stake ETH tokens into the Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain deposit contract, a smart contract that lays the foundations for Ethereum’s revamped blockchain infrastructure.

MyEtherWallet “users need to stake 32 ETH to participate. Staked will run a validator node for them, making it easy for the users who don’t have the technical knowledge to participate, so no further action is required on the user’s part,” MyEtherWallet CEO Kosala Hemachandra told CoinDesk.

Staking Ethereum 2.0

Related: First Mover: Wells Fargo Bitcoin Briefing Could Signal Bull Run Intact

Staking ETH for the upgrade requires an Ethereum node, so Staked hosts this node and provides software for users to manage their deposits on MyEtherWallet. Staked and MyEtherWallet claim the service is non-custodial (meaning users keep control of their keys), though similar services through exchanges like Coinbase require relinquishing custody.

These stakers will become validators in the new network, the transaction processors who will replace miners under Ethereum 2.0’s new proof-of-stake design and who are paid in ETH for their services.

To become a validator, Ethereum users must stake at least 32 ETH in the Beacon Chain deposit contract. MyEtherWallet stakers will receive validator rewards in ETH, but those rewards cannot be withdrawn at least “until phase 2 (around two years),” Hemachandra said.

The Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain contract went live in the first week of November. After receiving enough ETH to kick-start Phase 0 of the migration to Eth 2.0, the Beacon Chain officially launched on Dec. 1.

Related: Huobi’s HUSD Stablecoin to Run on Nervos Blockchain

Read more: Ethereum 2.0 Beacon Chain Goes Live as ‘World Computer’ Begins Long-Awaited Overhaul

Since the launch, a handful of exchanges, including Coinbase and Kraken, have announced they will allow users to stake through their exchange accounts. MyEtherWallet represents the first Ethereum wallet to open up staking to its users.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular