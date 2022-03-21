Markets
Myers Industries To Raise Prices In Material Handling Segment

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE), a maker of polymer products said on Monday that it has decided to raise the prices of its goods across almost all of its Material Handling Segment following record inflation, higher raw material, energy costs, among others, the company said in a statement

The price hike is effective April 18 and is also applicable to the products being sold by Akro-Mils, Ameri-Kart, Buckhorn, Elkhart Plastics, Jamco Products, Scepter, and Trilogy Plastics.

