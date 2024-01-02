News & Insights

Markets
MYE

Myers Industries To Acquire Signature Systems For About $350 Mln

January 02, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE), a manufacturer and distributor of industrial goods, Tuesday said it agreed to acquire Signature Systems, for approximately $350 million.

Upon acquisition, the company plans to achieve its Horizon 1 goals of revenue worth $1 billion at 15% EBITDA margin, the company said in a statement.

The company expects that acquisition will be accretive to EPS in 2025 by $0.20 to $0.30, in 2026 by $0.40 to $0.50 and additional EPS accretion after 2026. However, it expects EPS accretion to remain neutral in 2024.

The transaction, which is expected to close in first quarter of 2024, will be financed through a newly created credit facility of $350 million.

For full year 2023, Signature expects revenue of $122 million and operating income of $24 million. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA to stand at $44 million.

On Friday, Myers' stock closed at $19.55, down 0.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.