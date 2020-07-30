Myers Industries Raises FY20 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, polymer products maker Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) said it now expects total revenue for the full-year 2020 to decline in the mid-to-high single digit percentage, compared to its previous guidance for a decline of approximately 10 percent from last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a revenue decline of 10.10 percent to $463.47 million for the year.

While reporting financial results for the first quarter in early May, the company had withdrawn its earnings per share guidance for the full-year 2020 that was provided during its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call.

The company had then said that it will continue to provide quarterly updates regarding sales trends and its revised outlook for end markets.

