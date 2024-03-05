News & Insights

Markets
MYE

Myers Industries Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

March 05, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) reported fourth quarter net income of $12.5 million, down 6.6% from a year ago. GAAP net income per share was $0.34 compared to $0.36. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.32. Fourth quarter net sales were $191.1 million compared to $212.8 million in the prior year period.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects: net sales growth of 15% - 20%; and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.30 to $1.45.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.