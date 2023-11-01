News & Insights

Markets
MYE

Myers Industries Q3 Profit Drops; Cuts Annual Outlook - Update

November 01, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.747 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $13.671 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Myers Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.875 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $197.798 million from $228.065 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Myers has revised down its full-year outlook. Excluding items, the company now expects earnings per share of $1.35 to $1.40 against previous expectation of $1.55 to $1.85 for the year. Net income per share now projected to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.28, lesser than its previous forecast for $1.41 to $1.73.

Myers now expects net sales to decline in the mid to high single digit range against earlier guidance for a decline in the mid single digit range.

Myers Industries Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12.747 Mln. vs. $13.671 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $197.798 Mln vs. $228.065 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.