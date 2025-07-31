Myers Industries Q2 Profit, Sales Decline; Launches Strategic Review Of Tire Supply Business

Markets
(RTTNews) - Myers Industries Inc. (MYE), a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products, Thursday reported net income of $9.71 million or $0.26 per share for the second quarter, lower than $10.28 million or $0.28 per share in the comparable quarter last year, mainly impacted by soft demand in Vehicle and Automotive Aftermarket

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $11.43 million or $0.31 per share.

Operating income decreased 15.8% to $19.98 million from $23.73 million a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter dipped 4.8% to $209.58 million from $220.24 million in the previous year.

Additioanlly, the company said it is launching a strategic review of its Tire Supply business to focus on core businesses.

