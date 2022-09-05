Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.135

The board of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.135 per share on the 4th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.9%.

Myers Industries' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Myers Industries' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 86.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:MYE Historic Dividend September 5th 2022

Myers Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.54. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Myers Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Myers Industries is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Myers Industries' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Myers Industries stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

