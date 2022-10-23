Myers Industries' (NYSE:MYE) Dividend Will Be $0.135

Public Companies
The board of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.135 per share on the 4th of January. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.1%.

Myers Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Myers Industries' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 86.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
NYSE:MYE Historic Dividend October 23rd 2022

Myers Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.54. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Myers Industries has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Myers Industries could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Myers Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Myers Industries might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Myers Industries management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

