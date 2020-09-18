Myers Industries Names Dan Hoehn Interim CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) announced the appointment of Dan Hoehn as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective September 18, 2020. This follows the mutual agreement of the company and Kevin Brackman, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to separate.

Hoehn has served as the company's Vice President, Corporate Controller since August 13, 2019.

Myers Industries noted that these changes are not the result of any matters relating to its accounting practices or financial statements. The company said it will engage a nationally recognized firm to undertake a comprehensive search to identify a permanent chief financial officer.

