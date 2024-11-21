Myers Industries names Aaron Schapper president and CEO

Myers Industries (MYE) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Aaron M. Schapper as the Company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Schapper will succeed Dave Basque, who has been serving as Myers’ Interim President and CEO since September 9, 2024, and who will return to his role as Vice President, Special Projects. Mr. Schapper will also join the Board in January. “We are excited to welcome Aaron to Myers,” said F. Jack Liebau Jr., Chairman of the Board. “His appointment is the result of a comprehensive search process that attracted many outstanding candidates, and we are pleased that Aaron has agreed to join Myers to lead our next phase of growth. Throughout his career, Aaron has demonstrated his ability to build and manage high performing businesses, which makes him the ideal leader to drive our business forward.” Mr. Liebau continued, “I also want to thank Dave Basque for his leadership as Interim President and CEO and his continued dedication to the Company during this time of transition.”

