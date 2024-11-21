News & Insights

Stocks

Myers Industries names Aaron Schapper president and CEO

November 21, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Myers Industries (MYE) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Aaron M. Schapper as the Company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Schapper will succeed Dave Basque, who has been serving as Myers’ Interim President and CEO since September 9, 2024, and who will return to his role as Vice President, Special Projects. Mr. Schapper will also join the Board in January. “We are excited to welcome Aaron to Myers,” said F. Jack Liebau Jr., Chairman of the Board. “His appointment is the result of a comprehensive search process that attracted many outstanding candidates, and we are pleased that Aaron has agreed to join Myers to lead our next phase of growth. Throughout his career, Aaron has demonstrated his ability to build and manage high performing businesses, which makes him the ideal leader to drive our business forward.” Mr. Liebau continued, “I also want to thank Dave Basque for his leadership as Interim President and CEO and his continued dedication to the Company during this time of transition.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MYE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.